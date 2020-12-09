StockMarketWire.com - Alternative energy group Simec Atlantis Energy said it expected to announce an engineering, procurement and construction contractor for its Uskmouth power station conversion project in Wales in early 2021.
The company had in August submitted a pre-application consultation report and full planning application to Newport City Council (NCC).
It had received some additional requests for information from NCC in November and was in the process of responding to those requests.
Simec Atlantis said it also had received a consolidated list of final information requests from Natural Resources Wales and was responding with the assistance of Mitsubishi Power Europe (NRW).
'Whilst there has been some impact of Covid-19 on application review timelines, results of the NCC planning application request and the NRW determination on the necessary variation to the plant's existing environmental permit are expected in in the first half of 2021,' it said.
'Contract negotiations with shortlisted EPC contractors are progressing well and, subject to agreeing terms, Atlantis intends to update the market on the successful contractor in early 2021.'
