StockMarketWire.com - Services provider to financial advisers SimplyBiz said it would pay a final dividend of 2p a share, while reiterating its earnings guidance.
Adjusted earnings per share for 2020 was still expected to be no less than 11p, the company said.
SimplyBiz was also giving a briefing on Wednesday, during which it would forecast revenue growth 5-7% per year over the next two-to-three years, with an earnings margin of 35-40%.
'As we complete a year of digital acceleration we are pleased to be providing the capital markets with an update on the significant strategic progress we are making at SimplyBiz, as well as a trading update as we approach our financial year-end,' chief executive Matt Timmins said.
'We have an exciting strategy for growth built on firm strategic foundations, and our strong finish to 2020 sets us up well for the year ahead.'
At 9:53am: [LON:SBIZ] The Simplybiz Group Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was 0p at 165p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: