StockMarketWire.com - Alternative proteins investment company Agronomics said it had made a US$50,000 investment in CellX.
CellX, a China-based cellular agriculture company, focused on cell-based pork and seafood products initially.
Under the investment, the company subscription for the right to purchase US$ 50,000 equity in CellX, which was founded in 2020.
The future equity would convert at the valuation cap divided by the company capitalisation at the next equity financing, which should give Agronomics an approximate equity ownership of 1.43%, the company said.
