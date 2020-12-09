StockMarketWire.com - Wizz Air has bolstered its senior leadership team with the appointment of a president and a new group chief operations officer.
Robert Carey will join the company in the newly created role of president on 14 June 2021, and report to the chief executive.
In this role, Carey will oversee Wizz Air's operations and commercial functions, leading its business strategy, growth, cost control, operational results and competitive strategy. He is an American and French citizen, who started his career in aviation 20 years ago with America West Airlines.
Most recently, he was Easyjet's chief commercial and strategy officer, a role he took in 2017.
Additionally, Michael Delehant will join Wizz Air as executive vice president and group chief operations officer on 1 April 2021. Diederik Pen, who currently holds the role, is to leave the company.
Delehant will be based in Budapest and report to the CEO until Carey's arrival. He joins from Vueling in Europe, where he was most recently chief strategy and network officer.
Jozsef Varadi, Wizz Air CEO, said the appointments underlined the company's investment in the future as it 'demonstrates outstanding agility in the pursuit of being the ultimate structural cost winner in the industry'.
Varadi said: 'This has been an unprecedented year for aviation, yet Wizz Air has displayed rigorous cost control and a process-driven weighed decision-making that resulted in us being one of the best positioned airlines in Europe today.'
At 2:51pm: [LON:WIZZ] Wizz Air Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 4370p
