StockMarketWire.com - The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has published a prospectus and appointed three non-executive directors in connection with its proposed acquisition of Refinitiv.
The proposed acquisition is an all-share transaction for a total enterprise value of approximately $27 billion.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has approved the prospectus and LSEG intends to re-apply for admission as the transaction constitutes a reverse takeover under the FCA's listing rules.
LSEG also announced that Martin Brand, Erin Brown and Douglas Steenland have been appointed as non-executive directors, effective on completion of the Refinitiv deal.
Brand is a senior managing director and serves as co-head of US acquisitions for Blackstone's private equity group. He is also a member of the investment committee of Blackstone's Tactical Opportunities funds. He is a director of Tradeweb Markets, Refinitiv, Ultimate Kronos Group, Exeter Finance, IntraFi Network, and First Eagle.
Brown has served in a number of senior executive roles at Thomson Reuters and is currently head of finance for the Thomson Reuters Corporates segment. He joined Thomson Reuters in 2011 and has served in several treasury and accounting roles. Brown has been a director of Refinitiv since September 2019.
Steenland has been a senior adviser to Blackstone Private Equity Group since 2009. He served in a number of Northwest Airlines Corporation executive positions from 1991, including CEO from 2004 to 2008, and president from 2001 to 2004. He is currently chairman of American International Group and a director of Hilton Worldwide and American Airlines Group.
At 3:02pm: [LON:LSE] London Stock Exchange Group PLC share price was 0p at 8394p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
