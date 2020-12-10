Interim Result

11/12/2020 Polar Capital Technology Trust PLC (PCT)

11/12/2020 Coral Products PLC (CRU)

14/12/2020 Tungsten Corporation PLC (TUNG)

16/12/2020 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)

16/12/2020 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)

17/12/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)



Final Result

11/12/2020 Coral Products PLC (CRU)

14/12/2020 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)

15/12/2020 Ramsdens Holdings PLC (RFX)

15/12/2020 Shaftesbury PLC (SHB)

15/12/2020 Driver Group PLC (DRV)

16/12/2020 Real Good Food PLC (RGD)

16/12/2020 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)

17/12/2020 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)



AGM / EGM

11/12/2020 Volution Group PLC (FAN)

11/12/2020 Marlowe PLC (MRL)

11/12/2020 Kefi Gold And Copper PLC (KEFI)

11/12/2020 Star Phoenix Group LTD (STA)

11/12/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)

11/12/2020 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)

14/12/2020 Kibo Energy PLC (KIBO)

14/12/2020 Ironveld PLC (IRON)

14/12/2020 Urban&Civic PLC (UANC)

14/12/2020 Celtic PLC (CCP)

14/12/2020 The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG)

14/12/2020 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)

14/12/2020 Proactis Holdings PLC (PHD)

15/12/2020 Sareum Holdings PLC (SAR)

15/12/2020 Mirriad Advertising PLC (MIRI)

15/12/2020 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)

16/12/2020 Orosur Mining INC (OMI)

16/12/2020 Ncondezi Energy Limited (NCCL)

16/12/2020 Tavistock Investments PLC (TAVI)

16/12/2020 Telecom Plus PLC (TEP)

16/12/2020 United Carpets Group PLC (UCG)

16/12/2020 InnovaDerma Plc (IDP)

16/12/2020 Oilex LD (OEX)

16/12/2020 Eqtec PLC (EQT)

17/12/2020 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)

17/12/2020 Transense Technologies PLC (TRT)

17/12/2020 Kier Group PLC (KIE)

17/12/2020 Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (BSIF)

17/12/2020 Frontier Ip Group PLC (FIPP)

17/12/2020 SolGold PLC (SOLG)

17/12/2020 Netcall PLC (NET)

17/12/2020 Amiad Water Systems LTD (AFS)

17/12/2020 European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH)

17/12/2020 Pressure Technologies PLC (PRES)

17/12/2020 Griffin Mining Limited (GFM)

17/12/2020 Batm Advanced Communications LD (BVC)

17/12/2020 Falanx Group Limited (FLX)

17/12/2020 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)

17/12/2020 Ovoca Bio PLC (OVB)

17/12/2020 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)

18/12/2020 Gfinity PLC (GFIN)

18/12/2020 Playtech PLC (PTEC)

18/12/2020 Merian Chrysalis Investment Company Limited (MERI)

18/12/2020 Petroneft Resources PLC (PTR)

18/12/2020 Informa PLC (INF)

18/12/2020 Wey Education PLC (WEY)

19/12/2020 Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd (BXP)

21/12/2020 Global Resources Investment Trust PLC (GRIT)

21/12/2020 Westminster Group PLC (WSG)

21/12/2020 Parkmead Group (The) PLC (PMG)

21/12/2020 W.H. Ireland Group PLC (WHI)

21/12/2020 Dotdigital Group PLC (DOTD)

21/12/2020 Codemasters Group Holdings PLC (CDM)

22/12/2020 Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (SIGT)

22/12/2020 Revolution Bars Group PLC (RBG)

22/12/2020 Exillon Energy PLC (EXI)

22/12/2020 Capital Limited (CAPD)

22/12/2020 Jupiter Us Smaller Companies PLC (JUS)

22/12/2020 Mosman Oil And Gas Limited (MSMN)

23/12/2020 Integrated Diagnostics Holdings Plc (IDHC)

23/12/2020 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)

23/12/2020 Jaywing PLC (JWNG)

23/12/2020 Riverfort Global Opportunities PLC (RGO)

23/12/2020 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)

23/12/2020 Avation PLC (AVAP)

23/12/2020 Zambeef Products PLC (ZAM)

24/12/2020 Origo Partners PLC (OPP)

24/12/2020 Zambeef Products PLC (ZAM)

24/12/2020 Sportech PLC (SPO)

24/12/2020 88 Energy Limited (88E)

24/12/2020 Melodyvr Group PLC (MVR)

28/12/2020 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)

28/12/2020 Lookers PLC (LOOK)

29/12/2020 Ethernity Networks LTD (ENET)

29/12/2020 China Nonferrous Gold Limited (CNG)

30/12/2020 Nu-oil And Gas Plc (NUOG)

30/12/2020 Plexus Holdings PLC (POS)

30/12/2020 Simigon Ltd. (SIM)

30/12/2020 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)

30/12/2020 Corcel PLC (CRCL)

30/12/2020 Secure Property Development & Investment Plc (SPDI)



Trading Statement

11/12/2020 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

11/12/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)

14/12/2020 Sthree PLC (STEM)

16/12/2020 Petrofac Limited (PFC)



Ex-Dividend

11/12/2020 James Halstead PLC (JHD)

11/12/2020 Genus PLC (GNS)

11/12/2020 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (MGAM)

11/12/2020 PRS Reit Plc (PRSR)

11/12/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)

11/12/2020 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

11/12/2020 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

11/12/2020 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD)

11/12/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)

11/12/2020 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

11/12/2020 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)

11/12/2020 Clarkson PLC (CKN)

15/12/2020 Craneware PLC (CRW)

15/12/2020 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com