EU

10/12/2020 12:45 ECB interest rate announcement
10/12/2020 13:30 ECB President Christine Lagarde press conference


FR

10/12/2020 07:45 industrial production index


IE

10/12/2020 11:00 CPI


UK

10/12/2020 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
10/12/2020 07:00 index of services
10/12/2020 07:00 trade data
10/12/2020 07:00 index of production
10/12/2020 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker


US

10/12/2020 13:30 CPI
10/12/2020 13:30 jobless claims
10/12/2020 14:45 Bloomberg consumer comfort index
10/12/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report

