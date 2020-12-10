EU
10/12/2020 12:45 ECB interest rate announcement
10/12/2020 13:30 ECB President Christine Lagarde press conference
FR
10/12/2020 07:45 industrial production index
IE
10/12/2020 11:00 CPI
UK
10/12/2020 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
10/12/2020 07:00 index of services
10/12/2020 07:00 trade data
10/12/2020 07:00 index of production
10/12/2020 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
US
10/12/2020 13:30 CPI
10/12/2020 13:30 jobless claims
10/12/2020 14:45 Bloomberg consumer comfort index
10/12/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
