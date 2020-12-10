StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Computacenter upgraded its full-year outlook on profit amid ongoing momentum.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year to 31 December 2020 was unlikely to be less than £190 million.
The company said that positive trading seen in the 'second and third quarters of the year has continued into the fourth quarter to date and we have good visibility of our likely December sales,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
