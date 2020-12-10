StockMarketWire.com - Automotive retailer Inchcape upgraded its annual profit outlook said it would consider resuming its dividend at year-end following better-than-expected performance in November as the impact from the national lockdown was not as bad as feared.
The company said it expected pre-tax profit, excluding exceptionals, would be materially ahead of the published market consensus of £108m.
'It is now clear that the restrictions have had less of an impact on our performance than might have been expected with resilient demand for both vehicles and aftersales services,' the company said.
Inchcape said it would consider resuming dividend payments in accordance with the performance of the business at the year-end.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
