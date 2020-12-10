StockMarketWire.com - Fund, corporate, and private client services JTC said it had acquired RBC cees for £20 million in cash.
Established in 2005, CEES, an employee benefits platform with an diverse blue-chip corporate client base, offered a range of employee benefit plans and product structures.
CEES senior management team would join JTC at completion, becoming part of the institutional client services division, the company said.
The transaction, subject to relevant regulatory approvals, was expected to be completed in early Q2 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
