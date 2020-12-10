StockMarketWire.com - UK Oil & Gas 50-50 and Turkish joint venture partner Aladdin Middle East have applied to the Turkish authorities for three further exploration licences in south east Turkey.
The application area covers four circa 150 km² blocks lying to the south and south east of the company's 305 km² Basur-Resan Licence (see RNS releases of July 23 and October 13, 2020). This application is on a ground floor basis with UKOG responsible solely for its 50% share of any future costs.
The four blocks straddle multiple large identified undrilled surface geological features (i.e. surface anticlines), each geologically similar to the Company's Basur-Resan oil appraisal project, AME's producing East Sadak oil field and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq's oil fields to the south. To date, the application blocks have been scantily explored with almost no seismic coverage and few wells.
The four geologically prospective blocks were offered in a licence round which attracted three other applications, including one from TPAO - the Turkish state oil & gas company.
At 8:22am:
[LON:BOR] Borders Southern Petroleum PLC share price was 0p at 0.87p
[LON:CHAR] Chariot Oil Gas Ltd share price was 0p at 10.63p
[LON:ENQ] EnQuest Plc share price was 0p at 10.74p
[LON:GKP] Gulf Keystone Petroleum share price was 0p at 78.9p
[LON:INDI] Indus Gas Ltd share price was 0p at 198.5p
[LON:PET] Petrel Resources PLC share price was 0p at 3.4p
[LON:RKH] Rockhopper Exploration PLC share price was 0p at 6.2p
[LON:UKOG] UK Oil Gas Investments Plc share price was 0p at 0.17p
