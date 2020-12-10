StockMarketWire.com - Electrocomponents said it had reached an agreement to acquire Synovos, integrated supply solutions in the Americas, and had acquired Needlers, a UK provider of safety products and PPE, for a combined sum of £150 million.
The acquisition of Synovos, for about £110 million, would accelerate the ocmpany's delivery integrated supply offering, while the acquisition of Needlers, for £40 million, would expand products and solutions in the its safety, hygiene and personal protective equipment, or PPE, product category.
The company said would riase £180 million via the placing of 5% of its shares to fund acquisitions and retain financial flexibility.
At 8:29am: [LON:ECM] Electrocomponents PLC share price was 0p at 814p
