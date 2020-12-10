StockMarketWire.com - CML Microsystems said it had entered into an agreement to sell Hyperstone, its storage division, to Swissbit for US$49 million in cash as the company seeks to refocus on the communications market.
The company said it 'believes the communications sector represents a large and high growth market opportunity for CML, which has been significantly enhanced through the acquisition of PRFI Limited in March 2020.'
The proceeds from the disposal - expected to close in the first few weeks of 2021 - would provide the company with the financial flexibility to maximise its future growth potential, the company said.
At 8:53am: [LON:CML] CML Microsystems PLC share price was 0p at 229p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
