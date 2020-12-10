StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Empire Metals hailed 'encouraging' drilling results from its gold project in Western Australia, confirming further signs of gold mineralisation at the mine.
The company also said it had now exercised its option to 'acquire a 75% interest in Eclipse which, coupled with the company's recent placing, allows us to push ahead with developing the project.'
Empire Metals said it expected to receive a permit for drilling further to the north-west along the strike of Eclipse project, in 'the vicinity of the other old workings of Jack's Dream and Steinhobel.'
'Jack's Dream was worked in the early 1900s and produced 197 tonnes @ 23.8 g/t Au and whilst there are no records of the production at Steinhobel, old stopes are visible at surface indicating that historically it produced gold,' it added.
