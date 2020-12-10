StockMarketWire.com - Applegreen confirmed it was in advanced talks with a consortium led by B&J Holdings and Blackstone Infrastructure Partners to take the company private for €5.75 per share.
B&J Holdings held a 41.3% stake in Applegreen and would, if the transaction proceeded, retain a significant equity stake in the consortium.
The offer price represented a 48.2% premium to Applegreen's closing price of €3.88 on 9 December 2020.
The company said that if the consortium announced a firm intention to make an offer, it would recommend unanimously that Applegreen shareholders accept it.
At 9:35am: [LON:APGN] Applegreen PLC share price was 0p at 320p
