StockMarketWire.com - Sir Peter Gershon will step down as chair of National Grid's nominations committee with effect from 1 January 2021, and will be succeeded by Paula Rosput Reynolds.
Gerson will cease to be a member of the nominations committee but will remain as chair of the board and as non-executive director during the transitionary period and no later than the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting.
At 9:40am: [LON:NG.] National Grid PLC share price was 0p at 953.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
