StockMarketWire.com - Builder and property developer Abbey said it reached an agreement with Gallagher Holdings to sell the remaining shares the latter did not already own for £15.75 a share in a deal worth about £14.4 million.
Gallagher Holdings will acquire the 4.38% of Abbey shares it does not already own.
The offer of £15.75 for each Abbey Share, valued the company's entire issued ordinary share capital at approximately £328.8 million.
The company also reported first-half results alongside the update, with pre-tax profit rising to €26.00m from €21.59m year-on-year.
Its housebuilding division completed 291 sales with a turnover of €105.45 million resulting in an operating profit of €25.04 million.
M & J Engineers, its UK plant hire business, generated operating profits of €435,000 on a turnover of €7.56 million.
'Turnover continue to be substantially behind year ago levels and a difficult second half is in prospect,' the company said.
'The board is not declaring a dividend for the period. A further review of dividend policy will take place prior to our full year results,' it added.
