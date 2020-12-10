StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure and services provider Fulcrum Utility Services said that Phil Holder, non-executive chairman, would be stepping down with immediate effect.
Jennifer Babington, who was appointed as non-executive Director in May 2020, would become non-executive chair.
At 9:54am: [LON:FCRM] Fulcrum Utility Services Ltd share price was 0p at 38.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
