StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment and training group Staffline has appointed Ian Starkey and Catherine Lynch as non-executive directors with effect from 1 January 2021, and its interim CFO Daniel Quint will become permanent from 1 February 2021.
Starkey will chair the group's audit committee and be a member of Staffline's remuneration and nominations committees. He has significant audit expertise, specifically in financial management, control and reporting, having spent 19 years at KPMG UK and Switzerland as a global lead audit partner and latterly as a member of the UK Board, up until 2018. At KPMG, he worked with blue-chip corporate clients including BAE Systems, Diageo, Roche, Unilever and Vodafone.
He is currently a non-executive member of the board at DAC Beachcroft LLP, a non-executive director of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp and a member of the Audit and Risk committee of Historic Royal Palaces.
Lynch will chair the group's remuneration committee and be a member of Staffline's audit and nominations committees. She is a highly experienced HR director, with over 20 years' experience, and is currently Chief People Officer UK & Ireland at Flutter Entertainment plc, the FTSE 100-listed global sports betting, gaming and entertainment company.
Richard Thomson will remain in his role as senior independent director, and as previously announced, Ian Lawson, currently executive chairman, will move to a non-executive capacity from 1 January 2021.
This concludes an extensive period of board restructuring for the group which also includes the appointment of Albert Ellis as CEO in October 2020. Albert was appointed to the board of Staffline in March 2020 and has extensive executive level experience in the recruitment and human capital sectors.
At 10:04am: [LON:STAF] Staffline Group PLC share price was 0p at 26.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
