CA
14/12/2020 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
15/12/2020 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
16/12/2020 13:30 CPI
16/12/2020 13:30 wholesale trade
CH
15/12/2020 07:30 import price index
15/12/2020 07:30 PPI
17/12/2020 07:00 trade balance
17/12/2020 08:30 SNB monetary policy assessment
CN
14/12/2020 03:00 house price index
15/12/2020 03:30 industrial output
15/12/2020 03:30 retail sales
DE
16/12/2020 08:30 flash PMI
16/12/2020 09:00 Ifo economic forecast Winter report
EU
14/12/2020 10:00 industrial production
16/12/2020 09:00 flash PMI
16/12/2020 10:00 foreign trade
16/12/2020 10:00 construction output
17/12/2020 07:00 new passenger car registrations
17/12/2020 10:00 harmonised CPI
FR
15/12/2020 07:45 CPI
15/12/2020 09:00 IEA oil market report
16/12/2020 08:15 flash PMI
17/12/2020 07:45 monthly business survey
IE
15/12/2020 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
15/12/2020 09:00 CPI
15/12/2020 10:00 foreign trade EU
16/12/2020 09:00 Industrial turnover & orders
JP
14/12/2020 04:30 revised industrial production
15/12/2020 04:30 revised retail sales
15/12/2020 23:50 provisional trade statistics
16/12/2020 00:30 flash manufacturing PMI
UK
14/12/2020 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
15/12/2020 07:00 labour market statistics
16/12/2020 07:00 PPI
16/12/2020 07:00 CPI
16/12/2020 09:30 flash PMI
16/12/2020 09:30 house price index
17/12/2020 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
US
15/12/2020 14:15 industrial production
15/12/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
16/12/2020 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services
16/12/2020 14:45 flash services PMI
16/12/2020 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
16/12/2020 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
16/12/2020 19:00 Fed interest rate decision
17/12/2020 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report - Initial Claims
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com