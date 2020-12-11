StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapeutics firm ReNeuron Group says it has raised £2.5 million from an open offer of new shares.
The company has also conditionally raised £17.5 million from a placing.
Olav Helleb ø, chief executive officer of ReNeuron, said: "We are at a very exciting time in the development of the Company. During the months ahead, we will continue to advance our pioneering Phase 2a clinical study in retinitis pigmentosa, including the opening of a UK trial site, and to deliver further clinical data.
“We will also pursue licensing deals from our exosome platform and from our induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology with the overall objective of creating significant value in the year ahead."
At 8:07am: [LON:RENE] ReNeuron Group PLC share price was 0p at 95.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: