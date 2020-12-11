StockMarketWire.com - Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline delayed their COVID-19 vaccine program after the results showed an insufficient immune response in older adults.
The weaker-than-expected results demonstrated the 'need to refine the concentration of antigen in order to provide high-level immune response across all age groups,' the companies said.
The low immune response in older adults was likely due to an insufficient concentration of the antigen.
The companies planned a phase 2b study that was expected to start in February 2021. The study would include a proposed comparison with an authorised COVID-19 vaccine. If data are positive, a global Phase 3 study could start in Q2 2021.
'Positive results from this study would lead to regulatory submissions in the second half of 2021, delaying the vaccine's potential availability from mid-2021 to Q4 2021,' the companies said.
At 8:16am: [LON:GSK] Glaxosmithkline PLC share price was 0p at 1437p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: