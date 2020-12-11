StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company Hays said Andrew Martin, non-executive chairman would be appointed as non-executive chairman of Intertek from 1 January 2021.

Martin had joined the Intertek board as a non-executive director in May 2016.




