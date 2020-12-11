StockMarketWire.com - Recruitment company Hays said Andrew Martin, non-executive chairman would be appointed as non-executive chairman of Intertek from 1 January 2021.
Martin had joined the Intertek board as a non-executive director in May 2016.
At 8:20am:
[LON:HAS] Hays PLC share price was 0p at 132.6p
[LON:ITRK] Intertek Group PLC share price was 0p at 6078p
