StockMarketWire.com - Indoor air quality solutions group Volution hailed a strong start to the new financial year as earnings were significantly ahead of expectations underpinned organic growth and operating margin expansion.
In the first four months of the year, revenues were £90.7m, an organic growth of 6.8%, and the company achieved its adjusted operating margin of 20% earlier than expected.
'The margin expansion is broad based and sustainable, with all three of our geographic areas contributing to a significant improvement over the prior year,' the company said.
At 9:05am: [LON:FAN] Volution Group Plc share price was 0p at 223p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: