StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 opened lower this morning after Boris Johnson's warning that a no-deal Brexit was a strong possibility.
The index was down 0.87% at 0845 GMT to 6,542.32 points. The FTSE 250 recorded a sharper fall of 1.08% to 19,541.79.
Sanofi and GSK delayed their COVID-19 vaccine program after the results showed an insufficient immune response in older adults.
The weaker-than-expected results demonstrated the 'need to refine the concentration of antigen in order to provide high-level immune response across all age groups,' the companies said.
GSK shares fell 0.20% to £14.17p.
Rolls Royce said its restructuring plans are on track to deliver £1.3 billion in cost savings by 2022 in a trading update.
It expects to turn cash flow positive at some point during the second half of 2021, targeting at least £750 million free cash flow as early as 2022 and at least £2 billion from disposal proceeds.
Shares were down 7.57% at 117.39p.
Homebuilder Bellway halved its final dividend and said it expected annual home completions to rise by 25% amid pent-up demand.
For the 17 weeks from 1 August to 29 November, the forward order book rose 18.7% to £1.77 billion.
Its shares slid 3.66% to £26.61p.
Insurance company Admiral said its chief executive David Stevens had completed completion the handover of duties to CEO designate, Milena Mondini de Focatiis, and would retire at year-end.
Shares climbed 0.24% to £28.60p.
JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust said it had topped its benchmark performance in the first half of the year, thanks to investment gains in technology, wellness and environmental sectors.
For the six months to 30th September 2020, the return on net assets was 49.2%, which outperformed by some margin the company's benchmark index, the MSCI Europe (ex UK) small cap net total return index of 34.9% over the same period. Its shares were up 21% to 470.00p.
Calisen surged on Friday after the company agreed terms on a £1.43 million, or 261 pence a share, go-private takeover offer from Coyote Bidco, a consortium of investors.
Its shares rose 24.88% to 258.00p. Oil and gas production company Jadestone Energy has confirmed that all conditions required to complete its proposed acquisition of an operated 90% interest in the Lemang production sharing contract, onshore Indonesia, are now satisfied.
Shares dropped 1.27% to 55.78p.
Cell-based therapeutics firm ReNeuron Group says it has raised £2.5 million from an open offer of new shares.
Its share price moved higher by 4.58% to 80.00p. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
