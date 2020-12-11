StockMarketWire.com - Non-executive director Peter Grosch will step down from the board of private equity and venture capital firm 3i with effect from 31 December 2020.
Simon Thompson, 3i chairman, said: "I would like to thank Peter for his valuable contribution to the group over the past five years and in particular for his significant contribution to our private equity business where he chaired the board of Kinolt (formerly Euro-Diesel) prior to its sale earlier this year."
At 9:42am: [LON:III] 3I Group PLC share price was 0p at 1111p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: