StockMarketWire.com - Metals exploration and development company Power Metal Resources says its December 2020 work programme at the Alamo Project has now commenced with a field camp established and the contract geologists active on the property since Monday.
In an exploration update it said work is focussing on six areas where geological mapping has identified conglomerate units which are prospective for hosting coarse gold.
The Alamo gold project is a package of mining claims covering an area of approximately 946 acres and is situated in west-central Arizona, USA.
The project was originally identified as prospective for gold following the discovery of native gold nuggets near surface in numerous locations within the project boundaries.
Paul Johnson, chief executive officer of Power Metal Resources, said: "We are very pleased to report that the geological field team commenced the planned December work programme at the Alamo Project in Arizona this week.
“The local exploration team are focusing detailed investigations on six specific areas which are considered to be prospective for hosting potential palaeoplacer coarse grained gold deposits and which are linked to the areas where coarse gold and gold nuggets have already been identified."
