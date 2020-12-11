StockMarketWire.com - Capita has secured a two-year contract extension with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to continue to deliver the recruitment service for the British Army.
The extension is worth £140 million and will start in March 2022, when the current 10-year contract ends.
Under the contract, Capita will deliver technology and digital improvements to the recruiting systems and processes, as well as continuing to provide the existing recruitment services.
Other service improvements and technology advancements include investment in robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, improved data and analytics, and digital technology.
Jon Lewis, Capita’s chief executive officer, said: “This marks another important contract renewal for Capita this year, as we continue to transform the business.
“The award of this extension is testament to the trust and strong, partnering relationship we have with the Army and the Ministry of Defence, and to the major turnaround of our service delivery.
“We look forward to building yet further on our partnership with the Army as we continue to innovate and ensure that the service has access to the skills it needs.”
At 1:23pm: [LON:CPI] Capita PLC share price was 0p at 39.17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: