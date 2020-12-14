CA
15/12/2020 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
16/12/2020 13:30 CPI
16/12/2020 13:30 wholesale trade
18/12/2020 13:30 new housing price index
18/12/2020 13:30 retail trade
CH
15/12/2020 07:30 import price index
15/12/2020 07:30 PPI
17/12/2020 07:00 trade balance
17/12/2020 08:30 SNB monetary policy assessment
18/12/2020 08:00 balance of payments
CN
15/12/2020 03:30 industrial output
15/12/2020 03:30 retail sales
DE
16/12/2020 08:30 flash PMI
16/12/2020 09:00 Ifo economic forecast Winter report
18/12/2020 07:00 PPI
18/12/2020 09:00 Ifo business climate index
ES
18/12/2020 08:00 trade balance
EU
16/12/2020 09:00 flash PMI
16/12/2020 10:00 foreign trade
16/12/2020 10:00 construction output
17/12/2020 07:00 new passenger car registrations
17/12/2020 10:00 harmonised CPI
18/12/2020 09:00 Euro area balance of payments
FR
15/12/2020 07:45 CPI
15/12/2020 09:00 IEA oil market report
16/12/2020 08:15 flash PMI
17/12/2020 07:45 monthly business survey
IE
15/12/2020 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
15/12/2020 09:00 CPI
15/12/2020 10:00 foreign trade EU
16/12/2020 09:00 Industrial turnover & orders
18/12/2020 10:00 balance of payments
18/12/2020 10:00 PPI
JP
15/12/2020 04:30 revised retail sales
15/12/2020 23:50 provisional trade statistics
16/12/2020 00:30 flash manufacturing PMI
17/12/2020 23:30 CPI
UK
15/12/2020 07:00 labour market statistics
16/12/2020 07:00 PPI
16/12/2020 07:00 CPI
16/12/2020 09:30 house price index
16/12/2020 09:30 flash PMI
17/12/2020 12:00 Bank of England interest rate decision
18/12/2020 00:01 Gfk consumer confidence survey
18/12/2020 07:00 retail sales
18/12/2020 11:00 CBI industrial trends survey
18/12/2020 12:00 Bank of England quarterly bulletin
US
15/12/2020 14:15 industrial production
15/12/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
16/12/2020 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services
16/12/2020 14:45 flash services PMI
16/12/2020 14:45 flash manufacturing PMI
16/12/2020 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
16/12/2020 19:00 Fed interest rate decision
17/12/2020 13:30 unemployment insurance weekly claims report - Initial Claims
