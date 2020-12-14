StockMarketWire.com -

15/12/2020 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing


CH

15/12/2020 07:30 import price index
15/12/2020 07:30 PPI


CN

15/12/2020 03:30 industrial output
15/12/2020 03:30 retail sales


FR

15/12/2020 07:45 CPI
15/12/2020 09:00 IEA oil market report


IE

15/12/2020 11:00 goods exports and imports


IT

15/12/2020 09:00 CPI
15/12/2020 10:00 foreign trade EU


JP

15/12/2020 04:30 revised retail sales
15/12/2020 23:50 provisional trade statistics


UK

15/12/2020 07:00 labour market statistics


US

15/12/2020 14:15 industrial production
15/12/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

