StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said it had entered into an agreement to acquire Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth $39 billion.
Under the terms of the deal, Alexion shareholders would receive $60 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American depositary shares, representing one-half of one share of AstraZeneca.
The acquisition, which required regulatory clearances and approval by shareholders of both companies, was expected to close in Q3 2021, and upon completion, Alexion shareholders would own 15% of the combined company.
The combined companies would 'bring together two rapidly converging, patient-centric models of care delivery with combined strengths in immunology, biologics, genomics and oligonucleotides to drive future medicine innovation,' the company said. 'This acquisition allows us to enhance our presence in immunology.'
The combined company was expected to deliver double-digit average annual revenue growth through 2025.
In a separate statement, AstraZeneca said its Trixeo Aerosphere drug had been approved in the European Union for maintenance treatment in adult patients with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary or COPD, disease.
AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo Company, meanwhile, announced that their breast cancer drug had been recommended for conditional marketing authorisation in the European Union.
Trastuzumab deruxtecan, a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 based regimens, was already available for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in the US and Japan.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: