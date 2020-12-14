StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods giant Unilever said it would put its climate action plan, which includes achieving zero net emissions from its operations by 2030, to a shareholder vote.
Unilever said the vote would be a 'non-binding advisory vote'.
Still, it also claimed it would be the first time that a major global company had voluntarily committed to put its climate transition plans before a shareholder vote.
The company's green targets also include a 50% reduction in the average footprint of its products by 2030 and net zero emissions from sourcing to point of sale by 2039.
The plan would be put to shareholders in the first quarter of 2021, head of its 5 May annual general meeting.
The plan would be updated on a rolling basis and Unilever would seek an advisory vote every three years on any material changes made or proposed to the plan.
The first year the company would report on its annual progress against the plan would be 2022.
'Climate change is the most pressing issue of our time and we are determined to play a leadership role in accelerating the transition to a zero carbon economy,' chief executive Alan Jope said.
'We have a wide ranging and ambitious set of climate commitments - but we know they are only as good as our delivery against them.'
'That's why we will be sharing more detail with our shareholders who are increasingly wanting to understand more about our strategy and plans.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
