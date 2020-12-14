StockMarketWire.com - Video games company Codemasters said it would recommend shareholders back a 'superior' £945 million takeover offer from EA Gaming, rather than the previous offer tabled by rival bidder Take-Two Interactive.
In evaluating the EA offer of 604 pence a share, representing an aggregate value of £945 million, Codemasters said it considered the EA offer to represent a superior offer for Codemasters' shareholders as compared with the Take-Two offer.
The company withdrew its previous recommendation to shareholders to back the Take-Two offer.
The company proposed to adjourn the court meeting and its general shareholder meeting, which was set to be held on 21 December 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: