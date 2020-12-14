StockMarketWire.com - Video games company Codemasters said it would recommend shareholders back a 'superior' £945 million takeover offer from EA Gaming, rather than the previous offer tabled by rival bidder Take-Two Interactive.

In evaluating the EA offer of 604 pence a share, representing an aggregate value of £945 million, Codemasters said it considered the EA offer to represent a superior offer for Codemasters' shareholders as compared with the Take-Two offer.

The company withdrew its previous recommendation to shareholders to back the Take-Two offer.

The company proposed to adjourn the court meeting and its general shareholder meeting, which was set to be held on 21 December 2020.




