StockMarketWire.com - Saint-Gobain and the El Volcan group said they had signed an agreement covering their mortars and plasterboard operations in Peru and in their plaster and plasterboard operations in Argentina.
Under the agreement, Saint-Gobain will acquire El Volcan Soluciones Constructivas and merge it with SG Productos para la Construccion, a Saint-Gobain subsidiary. The company would retain a 55% stake in the new consolidated group and would sell the remaining 45% to the El Volcan group.
In Argentina, El Volcan would purchase from Saint-Gobain a 45% stake in the group including Tuyango and Aswell, with Saint-Gobain owning a 55% stake in this Argentine gypsum group.
This transaction was expected to be finalised in January 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
