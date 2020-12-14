StockMarketWire.com - Funeral services director Dignity proposed a board shakeup following the resignation of Steve Whittern as finance director and the departure of Richard Portman as corporate services director.
The company also said it was working with its largest shareholders to find a combination of propositions and price points to improve its short-term performance.
Dean Moore, a non-executive director appointed in March this year, would become interim chief financial officer.
The company said it would create a chief operating officer role and would identify a suitable candidate as soon as practicable.
In the interim, Richard Portman's current functions would be transitioned to report to Clive Whiley, who remained executive chairman. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: