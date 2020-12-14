StockMarketWire.com - Cellular agriculture investor Agronomics swung to an annual profit as a jump in investment gains boosted performance.
For the year ending 30 June 2020, the company reported a pre-tax profit of £612,000 compared with a loss of £289,000 year-on-year, reflicing reflected an investment gain of £656,377, compared with a loss of £75,995.
The fair value of its invested assets increased substantially to £16.7 million from £1.2 million.
'Our current investment portfolio shows considerable promise for future growth given the scale of opportunity to invest in the nascent alternative foods sector, and the board will continue to seek new opportunities in line with its investing policy, the company said.
