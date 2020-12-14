StockMarketWire.com - Base metal explorer Castillo Copper announced visible copper oxide and sulphide mineralisation was recorded in six drill-holes, with cumulative intercepts up to 12m at the big one deposit in Queensland, Australia.
Assays results, which were fast-tracked, should be received shortly, while the Big One deposit 'still delivers significant exploration upside with a further 22 drill-holes to complete,' the company said.
'Once the current campaign is complete, the board's strategic goal is to model up a JORC compliant resource for the Big One Deposit then commence applying for a mining lease,' it added.
At 8:03am: [LON:CCZ] share price was 0p at 2.65p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: