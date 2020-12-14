StockMarketWire.com - Entertainment and hospitality group Everyman Media said it had appointed Alex Scrimgeour as chief executive officer starting from 18 January 2021.
Scrimgeour had extensive experience working in the leisure sector having established Cote Restaurant as both 'a reliable, consistent multi-site restaurant, as well as a respected and admired brand,' the company said.
At 8:22am: [LON:EMAN] Everyman Media Group Plc share price was 0p at 98p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
