StockMarketWire.com - Location verification company Location Sciences said it would take all necessary action to protect the interests of the company amid potential defamation action against the company from Blis Media.
Blis claimed that the company had made false statements and allegations that had the potential to cause it reputational harm and financial loss.
Earlier this year, Location Sciences' Verify platform flagged data originating from Blis that suggested the latter was manipulating data to enhance its quality scores within the verify platform.
Location Sciences said it had 'significant evidence' to support its position that Blis was manipulating the data by not passing 'true raw data to the verify platform.'
At 8:31am: [LON:LSAI] Location Sciences Group Plc share price was 0p at 0.45p
