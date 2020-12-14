StockMarketWire.com - Upstream oil and gas company Jersey Oil & Gas said it had identified a 'significant' new prospect named Wengen, located on licence P2170, directly west of the producing Tweedsmuir field.
The four prospects including Verbier Deep, Cortina NE, Wengen and Zermatt with aggregate P50 prospective resources of 222 MMboe, had been matured to drill-ready status.
A drilling campaign, subject to funding, was planned for 2022. 'In the success case, it is envisaged that development would be made via short distance, subsea tiebacks to the planned GBA facility,' the company said.
'Individual probabilities of geological success range from 16 to 30%.' oit it added.
At 8:38am: [LON:JOG] Jersey Oil And Gas Plc share price was 0p at 98p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
