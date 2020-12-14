StockMarketWire.com - Energy storage fund Gore Street said it had raised gross proceeds of £60 million through an oversubscribed equity placing, subscription and intermediaries offer.
'Due to the significant level of demand that exceeded the target proceeds of £60 million, a scaling back exercise has been undertaken with respect to applications received pursuant to the initial issue,' the company said.
The net proceeds of the initial issue would be used to acquire new projects in the company's pipeline and to fund capital expenditure requirements of investments in Gore Street's existing portfolio.
At 8:41am: [LON:GSF] Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was 0p at 108.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
