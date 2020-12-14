StockMarketWire.com - Gunsynd said it had invested £200,010 in Low 6, a white-label pool betting platform for professional sports franchises.
The company subscribed for 6,667 ordinary shares at a price of £30 per share.
'The board of Gunsynd believes there is significant demand for a sports betting product which is built and designed to match the excitement of watching sports and which is also engaging and simple to use,' the company said.
'Low6 provides a white-labelled mobile platform to its partners which enables them to offer a pooled sports betting experience to their app users and allows users to bet with each other,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: