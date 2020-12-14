StockMarketWire.com - Information systems and transport technical services group Journeo said it expected performance to be ahead of the first half and meet market expectations for the full-year ending 31 December.
'The company is performing well with an improved second half, strong order book and growing pipeline of sales opportunities based upon software and services for FY21 and beyond,' it added.
The company also announced that it had agreed to further extend the maturity date of the £0.3 million loan notes to 31 March 2022 from 31 March 2021.
At 8:53am: [LON:JNEO] share price was 0p at 49.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
