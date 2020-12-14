StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services group Open Orphan said a Covid-19 vaccine trial it was working on had received UK regulatory approval.
The human challenge trial would see healthy patients intentionally infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, to test the efficacy of a vaccine developed by US biotech Codagenix.
The study had been approved by the UK's independent Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.
It would would evaluate safety and immunogenicity of a single-dose nasal vaccine candidate in 48 healthy young adult volunteers at a quarantine facility in Whitechapel, London.
Open Orphan said the study was expected to commence in January, with initial data expected in early in the second quarter of 2020.
