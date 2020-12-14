StockMarketWire.com - Escape rooms operator Escape Hunt said its newest site in Watford was now scheduled to open on 27 December and said it had exchanged contracts on a site in Kingston that was expected to open in the first-quarter 2021.
The fit out of the Watform site was progressing well and expected to be completed on time and on budget. The games rooms had been constructed using the company's designs which were fully modular.
'This modular design will enable the rooms to be moved and re-installed within the Company's estate at a later stage much more effectively and cost efficiently and also provides another delivery option to the franchise network,' the company said.
'Modular games rooms for Kingston have already been produced and are currently in transit. The site is expected to open in Q1 2021 and will be our 15th owner-operated site,' it added.
At 8:57am: [LON:ESC] Escape Hunt Plc share price was 0p at 13.5p
