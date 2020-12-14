StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said it had agreed to supply its flagship lung cancer test to NHS Norfolk & Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group.
The company said it also would supply the EarlyCDT Lung blood test into the NHS Lung Health Check Programmes in Wessex and Yorkshire.
In addition, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence had selected the EarlyCDT Lung blood test for diagnostics assessment guidance.
'Detecting lung cancer early is key to improving chances of survival, whether patients have a nodule or not,' chief executive Adam Hill said.
'The body of evidence supporting the use of EarlyCDT Lung in patients at risk of lung cancer continues to build and is increasingly compelling.'
'Indeed, following the Grail, Inc. announcement, it is excellent to see the NHS increasing its focus on the early detection of cancers in order to help meet its goal of diagnosing three-quarters of all cancers at an early stage by 2028.'
At 9:11am: [LON:ONC] Oncimmune Holdings Plc share price was 0p at 177.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: