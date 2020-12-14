StockMarketWire.com - identity data intelligence company GBG said it had acquired HooYu Investigate, an Investigate 2020 subsidiary, enhancing its position in fraud investigation software solutions in the UK.
HooYu Investigate automated fraud investigations and would broaden the services GBG provides, the company said.
'The new platform will be called GBG Investigate. GBG Investigate reflects our focus on helping our customers to fight financial crime and make more informed decisions to reduce risk,' it added.
At 9:14am: [LON:GBG] Gb Group PLC share price was 0p at 808p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
