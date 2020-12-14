StockMarketWire.com - Exploration and development company Bluejay Mining said it had been informed that the exploitation licence for the Dundas ilmenite project would be granted and signed by the Government of Greenland in a virtual ceremony later today.
The licence, valid for an initial period of 30 years with the option to extend further, would allow Dundas to progress towards procurement, construction and ilmenite production, the company said.
'The award of the Licence allows Bluejay to further progress financing discussions with existing, and new, interested parties,' the company said.
At 9:18am: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was 0p at 10.45p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
