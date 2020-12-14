StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Mosman Oil and Gas said the Falcon-1 well at the Champion project in East Texas commenced commercial production on Friday.
Drilling of the well was completed in October and flow tests conducted in November.
'The well has been tied into new production facilities consisting of a separator and tanks,' the company said.
'Oil will be sold from the tanks and gas sold via an existing pipeline.'
Actual production rates would be reported once stable oil and gas rates were established.
At 9:39am: [LON:MSMN] Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd share price was 0p at 0.16p
