StockMarketWire.com - Oncology consultancy Physiomics said a chemotherapy dosing study had received regulatory approval and was now expected to commence early in 2021, following a delay due to the pandemic.
The study was being funded by the the UK Department of Health & Social Care, which would provide 100% reimbursement of project costs of up to £0.15 million.
It involved the development of a precision dosing tool for optimising chemotherapy dosing in advanced prostate cancer.
The study was originally expected to run over a 12-month period from Apri. Physiomics said the delay did not impact the total cost or funding requirement.
'The study will generate data to further refine and validate Physiomics' dosing tool and which could potentially be used in future regulatory submissions,' it added.
